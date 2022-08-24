Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car

Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino.

Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner and recorded by the band in three separate locations, Suffolk’s Butley Priory, London’s RAK Studios and Paris’s La Frette Studios.

Further info on the release is limited at this time, but a press release says it contains “some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

The band debuted the album's second track, a funky mid-tempo number titled I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, yesterday (August 23) during their set at Switzerland's Zurich Openair.

In addition to standard LP, CD, cassette and digital formats, the album will be available as a limited-edition gray vinyl with a tip-on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the band’s official webstore (opens in new tab). An exclusive, custard-colored LP will also be available at select independent record shops.

See The Car’s tracklist and cover art below.

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

(Image credit: Domino)

Arctic Monkeys have a string of headline and festival appearances planned for the remainder of the year and beginning of 2023. August and September will find the band playing shows in the UK, Ireland, continental Europe and the US, while November will see them head to South America for nine dates.

The Sheffield rockers will head to Australia for another nine dates in late December/early January. Head to their website (opens in new tab) for a full list of dates.