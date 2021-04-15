Arielle debuts new slide-heavy, Fleetwood Mac-flavored single, Inside & Outside

Ahead of the release of her second studio album next month, electric guitar sensation Arielle has unveiled her latest slide-heavy, ‘70s-inspired single, Inside & Outside.

Taken from Analog Girl In A Digital World, which will be released on May 7, Inside & Outside is described by the Austin-based singer-songwriter as "Fleetwood Mac's Rumours meets something new", and offers up some seriously sweet guitar work.

The track itself, which is decidedly stripped-back in nature in its opening exchanges, combines tasty open-string lines with oversized double-tracked acoustic strums, with some tasty electric slide lines teasing a cameo from Arielle’s Brian May signature guitar.

With the arrival of the track’s third act comes the full arrival of the signature model, with which Arielle offers up a series of reverb-infused slide lines and graceful, delay-soaked stabs, before ditching the slide for a series of rapid-fire scale runs.

Of her Fleetwood Mac-flavored new single, Arielle said, “When I was recording the new album Analog Girl In A Digital World, I thought this was the closest song in sound and production that I got to what my goal was in my head.

“The song is about finding the balance between the external, dense physical world we live in, as well as countering it with the spiritual and emotional connection of love.”

With the release of the new single comes the news that Arielle is set to perform four livestream sessions that will take place across May 13, June 17, July 22 and August 19, during which she will offer up unique concert experiences.

While the first two livestream events will treat attendees to full album run-throughs of Analog Girl In A Digital World and Suspension/Dimension, the others will involve acoustic storytelling sessions, in-studio recordings, and more.

“Since touring is out of the question, I wanted to make sure people could experience these albums the way they were intended,” commented Arielle. “Both albums feature succinct stories from beginning to end.

“During the livestream, I will be speaking about the meaning of the songs, and some of their deeper history to take people on a journey that has yet to be told about both albums, maybe even beyond what I could do live.”

Tickets for the individual livestream sessions are available now for $15, or alternatively you can purchase access to all four shows for $50.

Head over to Noonchorus to buy tickets, and visit Arielle's website to preorder Analog Girl In A Digital World.