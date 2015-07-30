Artist Captures James Hetfield, Joe Satriani, Slash and Others Shredding Without Guitars

Brooklyn-based artist Fred Stesney has created a set of portraits of some of rock's most legendary six-string artists...without their guitars.

You've probably seen the images Stesney modeled these drawings after, but you definitely haven't seen them like this.

Says Stesney:

"Guitar players can get away with making some funny faces and postures, but when you take away the six-stringed excuse, they look pretty silly."

