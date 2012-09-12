Asking Alexandria Headlining Tourdates Announced

Asking Alexandria will be headlining fourth annual Monster Energy Outbreak Festival, which kicks off in late November. Dates for the trek — which also features As I Lay Dying, Suicide Silence, Memphis May Fire and Attila — have been officially announced and can be found below.

"America, we are back, we are excited, we are ready and we are fucking headlining," said Asking Alexandria singer Ben Bruce. "This is our biggest headlining tour ever and we are bringing with us, the biggest, heaviest and best bands that rock has to offer. This Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is going to be fucking insane, more so especially due to the fact that this is not only going to be our last tour of the year and our last tour in America for quite awhile, but also because this is going to be the last tour on the Reckless and Relentless album cycle."

Fans will also get a sneaker preview of Asking Alexadria's as-yet-untitled new studio album, as Bruce also said the band will be road testing a few new songs, adding, "You, North America, have been chosen to hear our new songs before anyone else in the world."

Monster Energy Outbreak Festival 2012 Tour Dates