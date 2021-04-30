Atomic Amps launches upgraded Ampli-Firebox Mark II modeling pedal

Atomic Amps has announced an upgraded version of its Ampli-Firebox modeling and multi-effects pedal.

Building upon the same set of specs as its predecessor – including amp modeling, IR functionality, a host of effects like reverb, delay, drive, compressor, gate and EQ and a matching editor app – the Ampli-Firebox Mark II features a streamlined user interface.

It features a trio of three-way toggle switches controlling amp, cab type and preset, respectively, as well as an eight-knob control layout similar to that of the original.

In another new addition, both of the unit's footswitches are completely assignable, meaning players can switch effects on or off simultaneously, toggle between presets or assign them to tap tempo. The stompbox also features a dedicated save function for storing presets.

Other features include a knob position locator function – in which LEDs temporarily flash when knobs are turned and are solid when a preset value is reached – new impulse responses, headphone jack and an Effects knob, which allows the player to blend both reverb and delay simultaneously.

The Ampli-Firebox Mark II is available now for $399. For more information, head over to Atomic Amps.