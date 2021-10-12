Austin City Limits apologizes for cutting Phoebe Bridgers' PA sound before the end of her set

Austin City Limits has apologized for cutting Phoebe Bridgers' sound during the finale of her performance on Saturday (October 9).

The singer-songwriter was mere minutes from finishing the last song of her set, I Know The End when the PA was silenced. Responding to the incident – which fans speculated happened after she overran her allotted time – Bridgers wrote in a now-deleted Tweet: “Lol, fuck ACL.”

A new statement posted by organizers of the festival reads: “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL festival personnel, the sound on the final song of Phoebe Bridgers' set was cut off during her ACL weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe.”

It continues: “After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

Bridgers has responded to the statement, simply writing, “Thank you.”

Despite the PA sound being cut, Bridgers finished the song, though according to Setlist.fm, kicked her microphone stand in frustration.

After the initial story of ACL cutting Bridgers' sound broke, several musicians reached out in support of the singer-songwriter, including Margo Price, who wrote: “Holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage,” and Jason Isbell, who added: “Make your own festival, it's more fun.”

