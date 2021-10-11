Phoebe Bridgers' Austin City Limits set reportedly silenced by organizers for overrunning allotted time

Phoebe Bridgers had her set cut short at Austin City Limits over the weekend, reportedly by the festival's organizers.

New footage posted to social media shows the singer-songwriter wrapping up her performance with I Know The End – taken from 2020's Punisher – but the PA sound is silenced prior to the track's climax. “The audacity to cut it out at the best part,” one fan writes on Twitter.

The footage was shared in response to a Tweet by Bridgers, which reads simply, “Lol, fuck ACL.”

THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART pic.twitter.com/cmJ1gIHjYaOctober 10, 2021 See more

“Holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage,” comments country singer-songwriter Margo Price.

holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stageOctober 9, 2021 See more

Despite the sound being cut, Bridgers played until the end of the song, though according to Setlist.fm, kicked over her mic stand in frustration before vacating the stage.

Thus far, Austin City Limits hasn't confirmed whether Bridgers' sound was purposefully cut, or if the incident was due to a technical fault.

If it is proven to be the former, it won't be the first instance in recent memory of an artist having their sound cut after overrunning their allotted time.

Last month, when Guns N' Roses were halfway through Paradise City, the closing track of their set at BottleRock Napa Valley for which they had recruited Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, their PA sound was muted by the festival's organizers.

Unfazed, the band proceeded to finish their performance, with the collective roar of the audience helping to make up lost decibels.