Austin City Limits will livestream Gary Clark Jr.'s August 24 taping (8 p.m. CT/9p.m. ET.)

The taping will webcast in its entirety directly from ACL’s stage via the program’s YouTube channel. The broadcast episode will air during ACL’s upcoming Season 41, which premieres in October on PBS stations.

This is Clark's second performance on ACL. It's in advance of his new album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, which can be pre-ordered right here.