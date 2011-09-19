Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2011 Tour Dates with Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria

Still touring relentlessly behind their latest album, Nightmare, Avenged Sevenfold have just announced a string of tour dates with Hollywood Undead and Asking Alexandria for this fall/winter.

You can check out the full list of tour dates below.

In other A7X news, Synyster Gates is now sitting in second place in our "Fastest Guitarist of All Time" poll. Whether you agree or disagree, head here to vote.

Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates:

11/23 Ft. Meyers, FL, Germain Arena

12/25 Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

11/26 Augusta, GA, James Brown Arena

11/28 Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center

11/29 Pikeville, KY, East Kentucky Expo Center

11/30 Ft. Wayne, IN, Allen County War Memorial

12/02 Madison, WI, Alliant Energy Center *

12/03 Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

12/06 Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

12/07 Duluth, MN, Amsoil Arena

12/09 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

12/10 Bismarck, ND, Bismarck Civic Center

12/12 Billings, MT, Metra Park Arena

12/13 Missoula, MT, Adams Center

12/14 Yakima, WA, Sun Dome

* denotes show without Hollywood Undead