Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2011 Tour Dates with Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria

Still touring relentlessly behind their latest album, Nightmare, Avenged Sevenfold have just announced a string of tour dates with Hollywood Undead and Asking Alexandria for this fall/winter.
You can check out the full list of tour dates below.
In other A7X news, Synyster Gates is now sitting in second place in our "Fastest Guitarist of All Time" poll. Whether you agree or disagree, head here to vote.
Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates:
11/23 Ft. Meyers, FL, Germain Arena
12/25 Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
11/26 Augusta, GA, James Brown Arena
11/28 Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center
11/29 Pikeville, KY, East Kentucky Expo Center
11/30 Ft. Wayne, IN, Allen County War Memorial
12/02 Madison, WI, Alliant Energy Center *
12/03 Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
12/06 Green Bay, WI, Resch Center
12/07 Duluth, MN, Amsoil Arena
12/09 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center
12/10 Bismarck, ND, Bismarck Civic Center
12/12 Billings, MT, Metra Park Arena
12/13 Missoula, MT, Adams Center
12/14 Yakima, WA, Sun Dome
* denotes show without Hollywood Undead