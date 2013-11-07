Avenged Sevenfold Premiere "Shepherd of Fire" Music Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released a brand-new music video for "Shepherd of Fire," the opening track from their latest album, Hail to the King.

“We were basically experiencing the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows, all encompassed in the span of two years,” Zacky Vengeance told Guitar World. “Losing Jimmy, recording the album, getting back on the road, dealing with different drummers and then ultimately becoming a bigger band than we’d ever been… It was a lot to take in.”

Apart from a short international tour of Southeast Asia and other far-flung locales in early 2012, and an appearance at Metallica’s inaugural Orion Music + More festival, Avenged spent much of the last year in hibernation. In the fall, they found time to cut one new song, a bracing, Euro-style power-metal throwback called “Carry On,” which appeared in the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

But if any fans took that as a harbinger of the group’s new musical direction, they were sorely misled. Hail to the King is a different animal entirely—not just from “Carry On” but from any of the band’s previous albums. On recent offerings like 2005’s City of Evil, 2007’s self-titled effort and Nightmare, Avenged seemed to take pleasure in packing as much rollercoaster riffage, racing dual-guitar harmonies and double-bass drum-fueled rhythms as possible into every piece of music.

