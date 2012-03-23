Bassist Nick Oliveri Quits Kyuss Lives!

In the wake of the announcement that Josh Homme and Scott Reeder would be bringing a lawsuit down on Kyuss Lives! members John Garcia and Brant Bjork, bassist Nick Oliveri has decide to official quit Kyuss Lives!

After making his decision, Nick sat down with Antiquiet to discuss the matter, and you can find out the full story in the video below.

"To me, you can make money doing whatever you wanna do," he said in the interview, "but it isn't about that at the end of the day. To be in Kyuss, if I'm not having a good time, it's like… When I was a kid, I had a great time doing it. It sucked being out of it. I don't wanna be fired from any band… again. I figure to walk away with my head up high and do my own thing is a respectable thing, and I think I need to do that."

Commenting on the lawsuit brought on by Homme and Reeder, Oliveri stuck with the middle ground, although he says the whole ordeal means Kyuss will likely never play together again. "When people sue each other, it guarantees that a band will never be together. It just guarantees that those people will never play in the same room together again," he said.

Oliveri might have had another reason to leave the band at this time as well, as he just plead not-guilty to five charges stemming from an incident last July that saw him engaged in a five-hour standoff with the police.

"It’s a bad scene right now, it’s a bad scene, and I don’t even know how I’m supposed to say that," said Oliveri. "But basically at the end of the day I screwed up cause I didn’t open the door. I was like ‘I’m not going to open, I don’t have to open the door.’ I didn’t think you have to open the door… [laughs] You have to open the door. A robot came and knocked down my door. [laughs]"