Kyuss Lives! Announces Second Leg of North American Headlining Tour

Kyuss Lives!, which features original Kyuss members John Garcia, Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, plus guitarist Bruno Fevery -- will hit the road in North America for the first time in more than 15 years this fall.

The tour, which starts September 16 in Toronto, includes shows in San Diego (November 17), San Francisco (November 19), Vancouver (November 23), Chicago (December 2) and more.

Kyuss Lives! North American headlining tour:

September 16 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy ++

September 17 Guelph, ON Guelph Concert Theatre ++

September 18 Montreal, QC Olympia de Montréal ++

September 20 Worcester, MA The Palladium **

September 21 Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero **

September 23 New York, NY Terminal 5 **

September 24 Washington, DC 9:30 Club **

September 25 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel ++

September 26 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade ++

September 28 New Orleans, LA House of Blues ++

September 29 Houston, TX Warehouse Live **

October 1 Austin, TX Stubb's **

October 2 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall **

October 4 Denver, CO The Summit Music Hall ++

October 5 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Brewing Company **

October 6 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre **

October 7 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues **

October 8 Pomona, CA The Fox Theater **

November 17 San Diego, CA House of Blues #

November 19 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom #

November 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre #

November 22 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO #

November 23 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom #

November 26 Calgary, AB Flames Central #

November 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Event Centre #

November 29 Winnipeg, MB Garrick Centre #

November 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue #

December 1 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom #

December 2 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre #

December 3 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Ballroom #

December 5 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre #

December 6 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom #

(** = support from The Sword, Monstro)

(++= Monstro opens, remaining support TBA)