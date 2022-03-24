Beabadoobee returns with scuzzy new single Talk and announces second album, Beatopia

Beabadoobee has debuted Talk, the first single to be taken from her forthcoming second album, Beatopia.

The London-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter says the single followed hot on the heels of her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers and describes it as an ode to socializing, specifically on Tuesdays.

“I wrote Talk just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time,” says Bea.

“Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and its whatever, so you do it anyways.”

Bea wields a Fender Mustang in the Talk video and it’s an appropriately ’90s-style blend of infectious riffs and a candy-coated chorus. It is also right on time for summer, though we would have preferred for it to come out on a Tuesday...

In addition to Talk comes the news of the much-anticipated second Beabadoobee album, dubbed Beatopia. You can see the track list and album art below. It’s expected to arrive July 15, via Dirty Hit.

Finally, Bea and band will be heading to the US for a string of live dates across spring and summer. First up, there’s a short run of headline shows in the wake of their Coachella appearance(s) on April 17 and April 23.

Then you can catch them on tour with Halsey May 17 - June 8, and they’ll be back over once again from July 22, playing support to Bleachers (featuring former Fun man, Jack Antonoff).

Beatopia track list

Beatopia Cultsong 10:36 Sunny Day See you Soon Ripples the perfect pair broken cd Talk Lovesong Pictures of Us fairy song Don’t get the deal tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress) You’re here that’s the thing

To pre-order Beatopia or buy tickets, head to the official beabadoobee site.