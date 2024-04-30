“I never would have dreamed that I would hear this song performed by two of the guitar gods who inspired it”: Joe Satriani and Slash team up for anthemic riffs and “super-intense” solos on wild rock concept epic

By Matt Owen
published

Escape from the Machines – the latest single from Bear McCreary’s upcoming record, The Singularity – has been released as a Guitar World-exclusive premiere

Bear McCreary, Joe Satriani and Slash
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Deadline / Daniel Knighton / Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images)

Emmy-winning composer and musician Bear McCreary has recruited Slash and Joe Satriani for his new single Escape from the Machines, which premiered today exclusively on Guitar World.

The two electric guitar heavyweights have joined McCreary for the latest preview of his “epic, mysterious, and furious” conceptual rock album, The Singularity, which arrives digitally on May 3.

