Behringer’s new ring modulator will literally fill the gap left by Moog’s Moogerfooger

Behringer has shared a picture of its latest prototype, a clone of Moog’s discontinued yet much admired ring modulator pedal, the Moogerfooger MF-102.

The image shows a Behringer build that, at least aesthetically, runs brazenly close to the Moog original, complete with a near identical control layout, LED indicators and the distinctive blue rocker switches.

It does differ slightly, utilising a different profile on the sloping edge and a darker finish on the wooden sides, but otherwise appears to be a remarkably close reproduction of the original MF-102.

Alongside an image of the prototype (which looks to be at a pretty advanced stage), the German audio brand asked followers what their interest was in the model. Many commenters have since responded enthusiastically, asking for reproductions of the full range of discontinued Moogerfooger pedals.

A post shared by Behringer (@behringer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The original Moog builds were introduced by the founder Bob Moog in 1998 and enjoyed a 20 year production run, becoming one of the firm’s longest-running product lines.

The MF-102 and the MF-101 Low Pass Filter were the first to hit shelves, before the MF-103 12-Stage Phaser arrived in 1999. There were 20 Moogerfooger pedals in total across the years, though many of those were variants on core builds.

They were an immediate hit, yielding some unique sonic results – and allowing guitarists to indulge their synthier tendencies in the process.

“Their voltage-controlled capabilities allowed the functions of one Moogerfooger to interact with the functions of another,” explains Moog. “Inviting artists to explore a limitlessly reconfigurable sonic landscape.”

Many players deemed it a sad day when the company opted to discontinue the designs in 2018. The Moogerfooger line was reprised in plugin form last year, but some have nonetheless missed the physicality of the original analog pedals.

If you’re looking forward to seeing what Behringer has come up with in their absence, keep an eye on its Instagram page (opens in new tab).