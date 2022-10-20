Moog's Moogerfooger effects pedals are back (as plugins)

Back in 2018, Moog discontinued its popular Moogerfooger (opens in new tab) line of analog effects pedals.

Now, every pedal in the lineup – seven in total – has been brought back to life, but as a plugin.

Compatible with all major DAWs across Windows and macOS in AUv2, VST3, or AAX formats, the Moogerfooger plugins bring the sought-after sounds of their hardware counterparts – themselves descendants of Moog's legendary modular synthesizers – fully into the digital realm, with some added twists to boot.

For starters, the digital Moogerfoogers can be operated in stereo. Users can also automate parameters, and create, save, load, and manage presets.

The Moogerfooger plugins can also be run together in any combination, allowing one effect to modulate another, just as you could with the pedals. Digital attenuverters, meanwhile, have been added to every CV input, in addition to sidechain and DC offset capabilities.

“As we began the development of the Moogerfooger effects plugins, it was of paramount importance not just to clone the devices, but to look for opportunities where digital technology could improve some of their characteristics,” said Moog Vice President of Engineering Steve Dunnington. "This is in alignment with Bob Moog’s philosophies – he was reluctant to copy his old designs but preferred to continue to refine and improve them based on the needs of musicians.

"Thus, the envelope follower controls on the new MF-101S become more flexible for a wider variety of program material than the original MF-101, thanks to the possibilities provided by digital technology. Other examples abound in the Moogerfooger effects plugins, where inspiration was taken from the original with the addition of useful improvements. They sound great, like the classic Moog circuits we know and love.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Moog ) (Image credit: Moog ) (Image credit: Moog ) (Image credit: Moog )

The seven Moogerfooger pedals recreated in plugin form are as follows (with descriptions from Moog):

MF-101S Lowpass Filter – the classic Moog ladder filter with an envelope follower for dynamic control

MF-102S Ring Modulator – a wide-range carrier oscillator paired with an LFO for effects that range from soft tremolo through far-out clangorous ring modulation tones

MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser – a descendant of the vibrant 1970s rack-mounted Moog phaser with an on-board LFO

MF-104S Analog Delay – a rich, full-bodied delay and modulation circuit

MF-105S MuRF – An effect that combines a resonant filter bank with a pattern generator and skewing envelope for vibrant animation of an incoming sound

MF-107S FreqBox – a box of gnarly synced VCO sounds with envelope and FM modulation

MF-108S Cluster Flux – a flexible processor that can modulate between chorus, flanging and vibrato

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moog ) (Image credit: Moog )

Moog's Moogerfooger effects plugins are available now – as a full set – for a limited-time discounted price of $149. They can also be demoed for free as part of a seven-day trial.

For more info on the plugins, visit Moog (opens in new tab).