Bernie Marsden to release new album Chess, inspired by the legendary record label of the same name

The next instalment of the former Whitesnake guitarist’s ‘Inspiration Series’ draws on the Chicago label that was home to Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf and Chuck Berry

Bernie Marsden
Bernie Marsden has announced his new album, Chess, is set for release on November 26, 2021. 

Chess marks the latest addition to the former Whitesnake guitarist’s ‘Inspiration Series’ of records, in which he revisits and covers influential material from his past.

Marsden’s first instalment was Kings, which was only released back in July and saw the guitarist interpret tracks from the three Kings of blues: Freddie, Albert and B.B King.

This time around, he’s taking on the output of the legendary Chicago label, Chess Records, which inspired the likes of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, alongside the young Marsden.

Of the 12 songs on the record, 10 are covers of tracks from the storied Chess catalogue, including a string of numbers from guitar greats, among them: Chuck Berry’s Back In The USA, I’m Ready (Muddy Waters), You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover (Bo Diddley), I Can’t Hold Out (Elmore James), I Won’t Be Hanging Around (Albert King) and Who’s Been Talking (Howlin’ Wolf).

Elsewhere, there are two original Chess-inspired instrumental tracks, Lester and Johnny.

Bernie Marsden Chess tracklist

Bernie Marsden Chess cover

  1. Just Your Fool
  2. Back In The USA
  3. Grits Ain’t Groceries
  4. I’m Ready
  5. You Can’t Judge A Book
  6. I Can’t Hold Out
  7. Won’t Be Hanging Around
  8. Fattening Frogs For Snakes
  9. That’s Alright
  10. Who’s Been Talking
  11. Lester
  12. Johnny

Marsden is reportedly already working on the third instalment of the Inspirations Series, ready for a 2022 release, which would mean a third collection within the space of a year from the guitarist. Inspirations Series, indeed!

Bernie Marsden’s new album Chess is set for release on November 26, 2021. Head to Bernie Marsden’s official site for more information.

