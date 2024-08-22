“You can hate every piece of music I’ve ever made, and still pick this up and be like, ‘That’s got some cool features’”: Fender honors FINNEAS with its first-ever signature Acoustasonic Telecaster models – and they have a built-in chorus effect

The Grammy-winning Billie Eilish super-producer and prolific multi-instrumentalist has been bestowed with two signature Acoustasonics that aim to be the ideal all-in-one stage and studio instruments

Fender has partnered with Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter FINNEAS to release not one, but two, signature Acoustasonic Telecaster models.

Over the past few years, FINNEAS' work as a solo artist and as core collaborator with his sister, Billie Eilish, has established him as one of the standout musicians and producers currently on the scene.

