“You can hate every piece of music I’ve ever made, and still pick this up and be like, ‘That’s got some cool features’”: Fender honors FINNEAS with its first-ever signature Acoustasonic Telecaster models – and they have a built-in chorus effect

Fender has partnered with Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter FINNEAS to release not one, but two, signature Acoustasonic Telecaster models.

Over the past few years, FINNEAS' work as a solo artist and as core collaborator with his sister, Billie Eilish, has established him as one of the standout musicians and producers currently on the scene.

As a producer, Finneas O’Connell has worked with several high-profile names – Eilish, Demi Lovato, Bruno Major, JP Saxe and more – and made history when he became the youngest act to win the Grammy for Non-Classical Producer of the Year.

And, as a musician, he’s also played a huge role in inserting the electric guitar and acoustic guitar into some of the most well-heard and popular tracks of recent years. In other words, he’s championed and helped maintain the guitar’s presence in the world of pop music.

Now, he’s got two signature Fender guitars to add to his many accolades, with the Big F awarding the 27-year-old with both an Ensenada-crafted Cappuccino Fade Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, and a limited-edition Arctic White Acoustasonic Player that comes from the Corona factory.

Notably, it’s the first time Fender has ever launched an artist Acoustasonic model, and it seems the company has picked a good artist to start with.

After all, FINNEAS has been a long-time admirer of the platform, and even launched an Acoustasonic Jazzmaster voicemail service back in 2021.

“I was first introduced to the Acoustasonic guitar in 2019 when I was on tour with Billie, and I played it at every show that year,” FINNEAS says of his relationship with the guitar, which he claims completely solved his live feedback issues.

“When we started conversations about my signature model, I knew this guitar was great in a live setting, and I wanted to find ways to take it into the studio and make it a versatile, expressive studio instrument. This is the result of that.”

As mentioned, there are two models of varying levels of accessibility available, but the key components remain consistent in both.

Both feature custom electronics curated by FINNEAS, as well as a standard magnetic Acoustasonic Shawbucker pickup and Fishman undersaddle transducer. As is the remit of regular Acoustasonics, this combo looks to deliver a range of both electric and acoustic sounds, thanks to its versatile tone-spanning control knobs.

Most notably, both also feature an onboard chorus selected by FINNEAS. It’s the first time a model of this type has been equipped with a built-in effect.

“I’m very specific about my electric guitar sound, and so we worked on the pickup modeling,” he says in the launch video. “I wanted it to sound really jazzy. We also put a chorus, which is such a fun built-in feature you can dial in.

“I’m a big DI guy. I don’t have any amps on stage, I don’t have any amps in the studio, so to me how it sounds plugged straight into an audio interface or a PA is what I’m looking for.”

Other universal specs include a Modern Deep C-shape mahogany neck, and a braced mahogany body with a solid spruce top.

“To me, the fantasy with this guitar was, you can not know anything about me, you can hate every piece of music I’ve ever made, and still pick this up and be like, ‘That’s got some cool features.’”

“I grew up as a kid who could only afford the Squier guitar. To me, the standard model of this had to have all the features I was most excited about.”

“We are incredibly proud to collaborate with FINNEAS on his first signature guitar,” said Justin Norvell, VP of Product at FMIC. “This guitar is more than an instrument; it's a versatile tool meant to inspire the next generation of producers and artists to explore new sonic landscapes and push their creative boundaries.”

The FINNEAS Acoustasonic Player Telecaster and Limited Edition Acoustasonic Telecaster are both available now for $1,399 and $2,499.

