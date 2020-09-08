Trending

Fender unveils Billie Eilish signature ukulele

Model is adorned with Eilish’s ‘blohsh’ symbol and boasts Tele headstock

Despite an astonishing number of product announcements this year, Fender is far from finished for 2020, as it launches a signature ukulele for pop music prodigy Billie Eilish.

Eilish’s signature concert-sized model features sapele top, back and sides, finished in matte black and adorned with the artist’s trademark ‘blohsh’ symbol.

Fender is promising a stage-ready instrument, thanks to Fishman Kula electronics, complete with volume, bass, middle and treble controls, and a built-in tuner.

Other features include a no-tie bridge, nato neck, walnut fingerboard, bone nut, and four-in-line, black-finished Tele headstock.

The ukulele was the first instrument Eilish learned, and continues to be her main writing and recording tool - Fender recently added six Billie Eilish songs to its Fender Play learning platform for others to learn.

“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” said Eilish. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing. 

“The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”

The Billie Eilish Uke is available now for $299 - see Fender for more info.

It marks the latest addition to Fender’s rapidly expanding line-up of ukuleles, which was bolstered by Fullerton ukes in Tele, Strat and Jazzmaster shapes earlier this year.