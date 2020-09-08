Fender unveils Billie Eilish signature ukulele

Despite an astonishing number of product announcements this year, Fender is far from finished for 2020, as it launches a signature ukulele for pop music prodigy Billie Eilish.

Eilish’s signature concert-sized model features sapele top, back and sides, finished in matte black and adorned with the artist’s trademark ‘blohsh’ symbol.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Fender is promising a stage-ready instrument, thanks to Fishman Kula electronics, complete with volume, bass, middle and treble controls, and a built-in tuner.

Other features include a no-tie bridge, nato neck, walnut fingerboard, bone nut, and four-in-line, black-finished Tele headstock.

The ukulele was the first instrument Eilish learned, and continues to be her main writing and recording tool - Fender recently added six Billie Eilish songs to its Fender Play learning platform for others to learn.

“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” said Eilish. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing.

“The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”

The Billie Eilish Uke is available now for $299 - see Fender for more info.

It marks the latest addition to Fender’s rapidly expanding line-up of ukuleles, which was bolstered by Fullerton ukes in Tele, Strat and Jazzmaster shapes earlier this year.