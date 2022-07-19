Billy Corgan announces virtual concert to support victims of the July 4 Highland Park shooting

By published

The event will be hosted at Corgan’s Highland Park tea shop Madame Zuzu’s on July 27, and will feature performances from Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano and others

Billy Corgan
(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Billy Corgan has announced a virtual concert to support the victims of the recent mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The show – Together and Together Again – will take place at 8PM CST on Wednesday, July 27 at Corgan’s Highland Park tea shop, Madame Zuzu’s, and will be livestreamed for free on The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.

“For those who don’t know, I’ve lived in Highland Park for about 20 years – Chloe [Mendel, Corgan’s partner] for about 10,” Corgan says in a new Instagram post announcing the event. The couple’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop is located so close to the scene of the shooting that it had to close temporarily afterwards to aid the FBI’s investigation (opens in new tab).

The event will see performances from Corgan, as well as Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, and lots more soon-to-be-announced guests.

During the livestream, viewers will be able to make online donations, and buy merch including T-shirts and a poster designed by Gary Baseman via the event’s webstore. All proceeds garnered from both donations and merch sales will go toward the Highland Park Community Foundation.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy. It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well,” Corgan and Mendel say in their event announcement video.

A post shared by Madame ZuZus Teashop (@madamezuzus) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

During an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on July 4, a gunman opened fire using a high-powered rifle from the roof of a nearby building, resulting in seven deaths and 45 injuries either from gunfire or the ensuing panic.

Police later arrested Robert Eugune Crimo III – a musician with a small following under the name Awake The Rapper – and he’s since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Other musicians who have helped aid the recovery of the Highland Park community following the shooting including Fall Out Boy, who pledged a donation of $100,000 to Everytown, a non-profit that advocated for gun control.

The Smashing Pumpkins will join forces with Jane’s Addiction later this year for a North America tour running from early October until mid November.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).