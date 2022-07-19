Billy Corgan announces virtual concert to support victims of the July 4 Highland Park shooting

Billy Corgan has announced a virtual concert to support the victims of the recent mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The show – Together and Together Again – will take place at 8PM CST on Wednesday, July 27 at Corgan’s Highland Park tea shop, Madame Zuzu’s, and will be livestreamed for free on The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.

“For those who don’t know, I’ve lived in Highland Park for about 20 years – Chloe [Mendel, Corgan’s partner] for about 10,” Corgan says in a new Instagram post announcing the event. The couple’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop is located so close to the scene of the shooting that it had to close temporarily afterwards to aid the FBI’s investigation (opens in new tab).

The event will see performances from Corgan, as well as Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, and lots more soon-to-be-announced guests.

During the livestream, viewers will be able to make online donations, and buy merch including T-shirts and a poster designed by Gary Baseman via the event’s webstore. All proceeds garnered from both donations and merch sales will go toward the Highland Park Community Foundation.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy. It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well,” Corgan and Mendel say in their event announcement video.

During an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on July 4, a gunman opened fire using a high-powered rifle from the roof of a nearby building, resulting in seven deaths and 45 injuries either from gunfire or the ensuing panic.

Police later arrested Robert Eugune Crimo III – a musician with a small following under the name Awake The Rapper – and he’s since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Other musicians who have helped aid the recovery of the Highland Park community following the shooting including Fall Out Boy, who pledged a donation of $100,000 to Everytown, a non-profit that advocated for gun control.

The Smashing Pumpkins will join forces with Jane’s Addiction later this year for a North America tour running from early October until mid November.