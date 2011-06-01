Billy Corgan Reveals Tracklist of Upcoming Smashing Pumpkins Album, 'Oceania'

This morning, June 1, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins Twittered the tentative tracklist for Oceana, the band's upcoming album. He did add, however, that “all titles are subject to change."
In the meantime, here's the tracklisting:
- Pale Horse
- Panopticon
- The Chimera
- Four Winds Chime
- Glissandra
- Inkless
- My Love Is Winter
- Special K
- Pinwheels
- Oceania
- Violet Rays
- Quasar
“My Love Is Winter” has been performed in concert, and “Quasar” was performed for fans who were invited to band soundchecks on the first leg of its 2010 American tour.
The news appeared on Hipsters United, a blog about Smashing Pumpkins.
Here's some fan-shot video of Smashing Pumpkins performing "My Love Is Winter":