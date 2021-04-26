BITE Guitars unleashes souped-up Booster Bass model

BITE Guitars is no stranger to eye-popping, functionally flexible bass guitars, having previously released the striking leopard-print-finished Pussycat and sonically diverse Dragon model, which offered up seven pickup configurations.

Now, the Austrian four-string specialist is back with the latest addition to its lineup of custom-made models – the Booster Bass.

“This customer wanted his boost badly, and we’re not talking about the funny leaves,” said BITE, before adding, “It’s the pickups, folks!”

Built using BITE’s online bass guitar configurator, and modeled from the foundations of the brand’s Punch model, the Booster Bass boasts a red alder body, which sports a Black Blast finish and White Weed body art.

(Image credit: BITE Guitars)

Other functional appointments include a vintage-tinted hard maple neck and fretboard with black dot inlays, black Graph Tech nut, Diamond Domes chrome control knobs and Black Y tuning machines.

Where the Booster earns its title, however, is in the pickup department, with the custom model sporting a single 2x1000mV humbucking neck pickup, which was included in a bid to bring about a bold, sonic boost.

Wired to the souped-up pickup is a humbucker splitter and a three-way rotary selector, which allows the user to flick between a trio of different voices, including series mode, parallel mode and single coil.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: BITE Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: BITE Guitars)

Commented the current proprietor of the bold new bass, “Our drummer said this was the first time he could clearly hear the bass. I love it!! The pickup is monstrous. Should have put an 11 on the volume knob! Everyone in my band is really impressed with this bass.”

Head over to the BITE Guitars custom bass configurator to explore the models it has on offer, or visit BITE’s sound site to browse the plethora of pickups available.