What’s new, Pussycat? BITE launches fur-midable new custom bass

Austria-based custom bass guitar builder BITE is clearly feline adventurous, as it releases the strikingly finished Pussycat Bass.

Having previously caught our attention with the Dragon bass , which featured seven pickups configurations, BITE is out to turn heads – and ears – again.

What catches the eye is the purr-fectly spray-painted finish (sorry). The seamless leopard print finish has been completed using BITE’s newest technique in its arsenal of artwork and is achieved entirely by hand in the builder’s workshop.

(Image credit: BITE Guitars)

Modeled on BITE’s Punch bass, the bass features a US alder body, a D-shaped vintage tinted hard maple neck and fretboard and BITE’s proprietary 1000mV high-output split-coil pickups. A 34” scale length, a black Gotoh brass bridge and black Graph Tech nut complements the bold leopard statement piece.

The Pussycat Bass joins the BITE lineup, which includes a completely customizable Configurator model – allowing bassists to create and order their desired axe – and a premium Bells and Whistles model which offers guitarists the choice of “any hardware under the sun” and up to “248 sound configurations”.

(Image credit: BITE Guitars)

BITE also offers personal, individualized artworks and finishes achieved through techniques such as spray-painting, lasering, inlays, decals and textile wrappings.

The Pussycat Bass is available now for $1,537. Visit BITE Guitars for more info.