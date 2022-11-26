Bag $30 off TC Electronic's PolyTune 3 – one of the best tuners in the business – with this no-brainer Black Friday deal

It's easy to get caught up in all the flashy Black Friday guitar deals that are currently stealing the headlines, and while its tempting to get lost down the electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar rabbit hole, it's important not to lose sight on all the extra deals that can be found.

We're talking, of course, about the multiple slash-priced guitar accessories, guitar amps and effects pedals that can be spotted scattered round the internet – and we've just found one of the best of them all.

Thanks to Sweetwater, TC Electronic's monstrously popular PolyTune 3 tuner pedal – which usually lurks around the $100 mark – can be snapped up for just $69 (opens in new tab).

Why do we hold this deal in such high regard? Well, there's a reason the PolyTune 3 is one of the best-selling tuner pedals of the past few years. Along with the Boss TU-3, the PolyTune 3 is seen as the holy grail guitar tuner, offering an accuracy level of up to 0.1 cents and a range of easily accessible alternate tunings.

But this humble pedalboard piece does far more than just keep your guitar in perfect tune. Thanks to its award-winning BonaFide Buffer circuitry, the pedal also improves your tone, maintaining peak tonal integrity across long cable runs.

Head over to Sweetwater (opens in new tab) to make the most of this deal, and browse our dedicated hub of Black Friday guitar deals to see what else is on offer.