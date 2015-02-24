Black Star Riders Release New Album, 'The Killer Instinct,' Premiere "Finest Hour" Music Video

“Through The Motions,” “Finest Hour,” “Soldierstown,” “Blindsided” and “Sex, Guns & Gasoline” are all tracks from The Killer Instinct, the new studio album by Black Star Riders.

Each track proves that melodic hard rock isn't only alive and well—but actually thriving.

The album was released today, February 24, via Nuclear Blast Records. Be sure to check out the new music video for “Finest Hour” below!

The Killer Instinct, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains Mastodon), boasts the song-writing talents and studio performances of an all-star lineup of pros, including:

· Guitarist Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy, 21 Guns)

· Vocalist Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, the Almighty)

· Guitarist Damon Johnson (Thin Lizzy, Alice Cooper, Brother Cane)

· Drummer Jimmy DeGrasso (Y&T, Megadeth)

· Bassist Robbie Crane (Ratt, Lynch Mob)

“Thin Lizzy is a known situation, but with Black Star Riders we’re moving into uncharted territory, and that’s pretty damned exciting," Gorham says. "I’m having more fun playing right now than I have in years.”

Black Star Riders also have announced several U.S. shows, all of which you can check out below the video.

To pre-order the album, head here. For more about Black Star Riders, visit blackstarriders.com and follow them on Facebook.

2015 Black Star Riders U.S. Dates:

04/23/15 Kewadin Casino – Sault St. Marie, MI

04/24/15 Potawatomi Casino – Milwaukee, WI (with EUROPE)

04/25/15 Fineline Café – Minneapolis, MN

04/28/15 House of Blues – Chicago, IL (with EUROPE)

04/30/15 Irving Plaza – New York, NY (with EUROPE)