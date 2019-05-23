Black Star Riders Share New “Another State of Grace” Video

Black Star Riders, featuring Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham, have shared the official video for "Another State of Grace", the title track of their upcoming fourth studio album, due September 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Said singer Ricky Warwick: "We wanted a video that was direct, straightforward and uncompromising. To portray the power and meaning behind the song."

You can check out the clip above.

Another State of Grace is the follow-up to 2017's Heavy Fire. The album was recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax).

You can check out the full track list below:

Another State of Grace track list:

01. Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

02. Another State Of Grace

03. Ain't The End Of The World

04. Underneath The Afterglow

05. Soldier In The Ghetto

06. Why Do You Love Your Guns?

07. Standing In The Line Of Fire

08. What Will It Take?

09. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart