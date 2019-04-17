Black Stone Cherry Share Official “My Last Breath” Video

Black Stone Cherry have released the official video for "My Last Breath,” from their recent album, Family Tree. You can check it out above.

The band said in a statement: “This video is incredibly special and personal for not only us, but to so many others around the world! The fact that so many people opened up their hearts and shared some of the most emotional and personal messages on camera is what makes this so touching, vulnerable, and in our opinion, one of a kind. We truly hope this song will resound in your hearts and in your souls, and stir up that overwhelming, yet beautiful thought, ‘If all I had left was my breath, here what I’d spend it on.’ ”

As recently reported, Black Stone Cherry announced new U.S. tour dates in support of Family Tree. The 27-date outing kicked off March 28 and wraps at the Tail Winds Music Festival in Wappingers Falls, NY on June 29. Support will come from Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown.

Black Stone Cherry singer and guitarist Chris Robertson and guitarist Ben Wells spoke to Guitar World last year about Family Tree. Asked about the “plan” behind the album, Wells responded:

“There was no plan! We never sit around and talk about the theme of a record or how we want it to sound. If we did, it might sound contrived. But what we did do was, last year we released an EP of us doing our favorite blues songs—Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Freddie King. It was all the great artists we grew up listening to. We just wanted to have fun and give something to the fans, but I think it had an impact on us as we were writing for this album. The songs were Southern rock because that’s us, but they had a deep blues vibe.”

Added Robertson: “I think that’s why the songs kind of fit together, but again, we didn’t think about it or plan it out. We just wrote what we thought was great and did a bunch of demos. I keep my computer with Logic on the bus, so we always have the ability to put ideas down when they come to us. We didn’t rehearse anything—just went into the studio and laid the stuff down. And you can hear it, too. The songs sound spontaneous because they are. The worst thing in the world is when people are playing the same part to death—it’s sterile.”

For more information, head over to BlackStoneCherry.com.