Black Veil Brides Debut Video for "The Legacy"

Glam metallers Black Veil Brides have just released a music video for their new single, “The Legacy." The track comes from the Los Angeles-based band's highly-anticipated upcoming album Set The World On Fire, due out June 14 via Lava Music.

Check out the video below.

Recently, Jake and Jinxx started a regular column for GuitarWorld.com. Check out the first entry from Jake Pitts here.

You can also check out a video lesson with the band showing you how to play their songs "Perfect Weapon" and "Fallen Angels" here as part of the bonus content for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World.