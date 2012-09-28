Blackmore's Night Announce Four East Coast Shows and Live DVD

Blackmore‘s Night, the band former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore formed 15 years ago with his wife, Candice Night, have announced four East Coast US dates.

Check out the dates below.

The band also has announced a new live DVD, A Knight In York, which will be released October 9 via UDR/EMI. It will be available as a DVD, Blu-ray, CD and on double vinyl. The concert in the DVD was recorded live on September 30, 2011.

Blackmore's Night features Blackmore (guitar, mandolin, mandola, hurdy-gurdy), Night (vocals, Renaissance woodwinds, pennywhistles, tambourine), Earl Grey of Chimay (bass, rhythm guitar), Bard David of Larchmont (keyboards, vocals), Squire Malcolm of Lumley (drums, percussion), Gypsy Rose (violin, harmony vocals) and Minstrel Albert (various medieval woodwinds).

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

25-Oct-12 NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

26-Oct-12 PA, StroudsburgSherman Theater

28-Oct-12 DE, WilmingtonWorld Café Live

2-Nov-12 NY, New YorkConcert Hall

TRACK LISTING

01 Locked Within The Crystal Ball

02 Gilded Cage

03 The Circle

04 Journeyman

05 World Of Stone

06 The Peasant‘s Promise

07 Toast To Tomorrow

08 Fires At Midnight

09 Barbara Allen

10 Darkness

11 Dance Of The Darkness

12 Dandelion Wine

13 All The Fun Of The Fayre

14 First Of May