Blackmore's Night Announce Four East Coast Shows and Live DVD

Blackmore‘s Night, the band former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore formed 15 years ago with his wife, Candice Night, have announced four East Coast US dates.
Check out the dates below.
The band also has announced a new live DVD, A Knight In York, which will be released October 9 via UDR/EMI. It will be available as a DVD, Blu-ray, CD and on double vinyl. The concert in the DVD was recorded live on September 30, 2011.
Blackmore's Night features Blackmore (guitar, mandolin, mandola, hurdy-gurdy), Night (vocals, Renaissance woodwinds, pennywhistles, tambourine), Earl Grey of Chimay (bass, rhythm guitar), Bard David of Larchmont (keyboards, vocals), Squire Malcolm of Lumley (drums, percussion), Gypsy Rose (violin, harmony vocals) and Minstrel Albert (various medieval woodwinds).
CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
- 25-Oct-12 NY, Tarrytown Music Hall
- 26-Oct-12 PA, StroudsburgSherman Theater
- 28-Oct-12 DE, WilmingtonWorld Café Live
- 2-Nov-12 NY, New YorkConcert Hall
TRACK LISTING
01 Locked Within The Crystal Ball
02 Gilded Cage
03 The Circle
04 Journeyman
05 World Of Stone
06 The Peasant‘s Promise
07 Toast To Tomorrow
08 Fires At Midnight
09 Barbara Allen
10 Darkness
11 Dance Of The Darkness
12 Dandelion Wine
13 All The Fun Of The Fayre
14 First Of May