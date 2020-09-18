Blackstar and Gordon Smith/Auden announce plans to “demerge”

Blackstar Amplification and Gordon Smith/Auden (GSA) have "demerged" their respective businesses, according to the Music Industry Association.

The two British companies have been working together since 2017, and remain committed to collaborating in the future as independent entities.

Said Blackstar Managing Director Ian Robinson, “Since we got together in 2017, it has been a pleasure to work with Doug [Sparkes, Managing Director of GSA] and the team at GSA.

"Having achieved many of our original goals, it now feels like the right time for the companies to go our own ways. This will allow maximum focus in our respective core businesses.”

Added Sparkes, “It’s been an positive journey working with the team at Blackstar. I feel that we now have the right set up in place to continue to develop our electric and acoustic guitar offerings and take our UK-based guitar workshop to the next level.”

Auden acquired Gordon Smith Guitars in 2015, while Blackstar has recently unveiled a host of intriguing products, including the ultra-lightweight Unity Elite Bass Series amps and its Debut combo beginner amps.