Blackstar’s Debut combos might just be the best-looking beginner amps on the market

Blackstar has announced a pair of new beginner guitar amps, the Debut 10E and 15E, decked out in vintage cream and oxblood styling.

The 10W and 15W combos both feature clean and overdrive channels, with ambience courtesy of a built-in ‘tape’ echo effect.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amps)

Blackstar’s patented Infinite Shape Feature adjusts the EQ sweep from American to British, while the 15E gets an additional tone control.

Line in and headphone/emulated line outs are also onboard - the amps’ pair of 3” speakers are designed both for guitar tones and music playback.

These look similar to the company’s previous LT-Echo combos, but we’d wager that new name and fresh looks are sure to attract more attention.

The Debut 10E and 15E are available later this year for $79 and $99 respectively. Head over to Blackstar Amps for more info.