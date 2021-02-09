Blackstar equips game-changing Fly 3 mini amps with new neon finishes

Blackstar has made some cosmetic updates to its collection of Fly 3 amps, decking the award-winning mini amps out with three bold new neon finishes in its new special edition Fly 3 Neon line.

The new-look guitar amps – which promise the "same outstanding sonic performance" as the existing black standard models – are now available in Neon Green, Neon Pink and Neon Yellow, and fully embrace an '80s-inspired retro aesthetic.

It isn't just the housing that gets a fresh lick of paint, with the Blackstar logo and control knobs all arriving in a color-coordinated neon hue of their own.

Aside from the eye-catching new colorway, the amps remain the same under the hood. Appointments include two independent Clean and OD channels, Blackstar's patented ISF EQ control and an onboard digital 'tape' delay.

The three-watt amp also boasts an MP3/Line In for playing along or listening to music, an emulated Line Out for silent practice or recording, and a three-inch speaker that promises to produce "true Blackstar tones".

Image 1 of 3 Blackstar Fly 3 Neon in Neon Green (Image credit: Blackstar) Image 2 of 3 Blackstar Fly 3 Neon in Neon Pink (Image credit: Blackstar) Image 3 of 3 Blackstar Fly 3 Neon in Neon Yellow (Image credit: Blackstar)

Powered by either battery or a DC power supply, the "ultimate take anywhere mini amp/speaker" promises eye-catching aesthetics, ear-catching tones and maximum portability.

