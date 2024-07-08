“The ID:Core V4 combos are obviously ideal first amps”: Blackstar’s cream-of-the-crop ID:Core practice amp has just been given a fitting finish update

By
published

The Double Cream edition of Blackstar's hugely popular combo is ideal for those looking for a fresh aesthetic

Blackstar IDCore 10 V4 Double Cream
(Image credit: Blackstar)

If you love your guitar amps like your cakes – that’s with double cream – then today is your lucky day: Blackstar has introduced a Double Cream finish to its ID:Core V4 digital amp family.

The cream-colored variant of Blackstar's best-selling 10-watt amp boasts a fresh new colorway, which is “designed to look great in any practice environment”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.