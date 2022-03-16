Blackstar partners with blues ace Jared James Nichols for JJN 3 practice amp

The new combo decks the Fly 3 mini amp out with JJN-approved visuals and a Blues Power switch

Blackstar has teamed up with blues ace and frequent collaborator Jared James Nichols to create a new desktop practice amp, the JJN 3.

A limited-edition offshoot of the company's lightweight Fly 3 series, the three-watt JJN 3 boasts a comprehensive set of features, including two channels, a built-in delay circuit and an MP3 input for jamming along to external audio sources.

Also featured is Blackstar's patented ISF EQ function, which offers a blend of both the tight, percussive characteristics of American amps and the warm, crunchy tone of their British counterparts.

Blackstar JJN 3

Blackstar JJN 3

Other features include a speaker-emulated output for listening through headphones or using a direct signal, and an overdrive toggle, which here has been aptly named ‘Blues Power’.

Additionally, the amp is expandable, meaning guitarists can add a secondary Fly 3 to create a six-watt stereo rig. 

Visually, the JJN 3's grille cloth is decorated with a lightning bolt on its left-hand side, and ‘BPMF’ in the bottom right corner, an acronym for one of Nichols' catchphrases, ‘Blues Power Motherfuckers’.

The compact amp retails at £79 (approx. $100). For more information, head to Blackstar.

