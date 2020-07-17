Blackstar unveils 6L6-loaded version of its HT Club 40 MkII guitar amp

There’s also Blackstar’s Patented Infinite Shape Feature, digital reverb with dark/light switch, speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing, effects loop with effects level switch, USB output for recording and more.

The HT Club 40 MkII 6L6 comes wrapped in black basketweave tolex with chicken head knobs.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

Blackstar Amplification recently unveiled a Black and Blue edition of its HT Club 40 MkII, and now the company is back with another iteration of the popular 40-watt guitar amp, the HT Club 40 MkII 6L6.

Per its name, the new combo amp is a 6L6 version of the original, with the pair of tubes driving a 12-inch Celestion Seventy-80 speaker, promising “glassy clean tones, crunchy overdrives and smooth midrange”.

Other features include two channels and four footswitchable voices, and a flexible 10% power reduction option.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

The Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII 6L6 is available now for $799, the same price as the regular EL34 version. For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.