“This bass is a reflection of everything I love about playing”: Fender honors viral bass sensation Blu DeTiger with a stunning Sky Burst Sparkle signature Jazz Bass – and it sounds as good as it looks

Fender has partnered with viral bass guitar sensation Blu DeTiger for a limited-edition Player Plus Jazz Bass signature guitar.

DeTiger has rapidly risen through the low-end ranks over the past few years, ever since her viral TikTok bass covers recorded over the pandemic catapulted her in front of a global audience.

From there, she released an EP titled How Did We Get Here?, and later dropped her debut album, All I Ever Want Is Everything, which arrived earlier this year.

Her live credits also include stints as the bassist for indie pop vocalist Caroline Polachek and pop artist FLETCHER, as well as performances with the likes of Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Bleachers and more.

Not only that, she contributed to the soundtrack of a hit Netflix film, and was earmarked by Bass Player as “the future of bass” when she featured on the mag’s cover back in August 2021.

In other words, she’s a formidable force in the four-string world, and in recognition of her contributions to pop music and beyond over the past few years, Fender has honored DeTiger with her very own signature Player Plus Jazz Bass.

It’s a nice full-circle moment for DeTiger, who was actually on hand back in September 2021 to help Fender launch what was then the all-new Player Plus range.

(Image credit: Fender)

There’s only so much you can do with the J Bass template – a model that DeTiger has been vehemently loyal to for much of her work thus far – but the bassist has certainly given it a radical revamp, in the form of a knockout finish and some quirky electronics.

In terms of specs, a chambered ash body is paired with a maple neck that’s topped with a 9.5” radius bound rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a synthetic bound nut, 20 vintage tall frets and a 1966 C-shape neck profile.

The build comes alive in the electronics department, which offers Custom Blue DeTiger Fireball humbucker and Player Plus noiseless pickups. These are wired to an 18V active preamp with a three-band EQ, which also has a mini-toggle to switch between active and passive modes.

This is joined by a Master Volume pot, and a Pan Pot for moving between the pickups.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

And then there’s the finish. Officially called Sky Burst Sparkle, it’s perhaps the most eye-catching J Bass finish currently on offer, and with its matching headstock – and the accented chrome hardware and mirrored pickguard – it makes for quite the visual spectacle.

“This bass is a reflection of everything I love about playing," says DeTiger. "I wanted an instrument that could handle the diversity of sounds I create, from deep, funky grooves to melodic lines that cut through the mix.

“Fender and I worked closely together to make sure this bass not only looks amazing but sounds incredible in any setting."

The Limited Player Plus x Blu DeTiger Jazz Bass is available for $1,599.

Head over to Fender to find out more.