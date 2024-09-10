“This bass is a reflection of everything I love about playing”: Fender honors viral bass sensation Blu DeTiger with a stunning Sky Burst Sparkle signature Jazz Bass – and it sounds as good as it looks

DeTiger helped Fender first launch the Player Plus Jazz Bass back in 2021, and now she's been treated to her very own signature model

Fender has partnered with viral bass guitar sensation Blu DeTiger for a limited-edition Player Plus Jazz Bass signature guitar.

