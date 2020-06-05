Bluegrass sensation Molly Tuttle teams with Thompson Guitars for limited-edition signature acoustic

Renowned picker and International Bluegrass Music Association Guitarist of the Year Molly Tuttle has collaborated with Preston Thompson Guitars on a new high-end signature acoustic model.

The new acoustic guitar, dubbed the DMT-SMA, boasts an Adirondack spruce top and Sinker mahogany back and sides.

(Image credit: Preston Thompson Guitars)

There’s also a Honduran mahogany soft-V neck, nickel Waverly tuners with butterbean buttons, an ebony belly bridge and tortoiseshell bridge and end pins.

Additional top-tier appointments include a palm leaf fretboard inlay, an 18-style three-ring rosette with redwood wood ring and a tortoise tail wedge and heel cap.

The guitar is finished in a vintage brown sunburst, with a white purfling-bound headstock and fretboard.

The DMT-SMA is limited to 30 models and ships with a label signed by Tuttle.

Each guitar is custom-made and offered for $7,850.

For more information, head to PKT Guitars.