“It’s been a long journey and a labor of love. I can’t wait to hear everyone’s reaction – I think you will all be amazed”: MXR's Randy Rhoads Distortion+ pedal finally gets a release date

By
published

MXR’s boffins opened up Rhoads' legendary chip pan pedalboard for the first time in 40 years to create the new stompbox, and after several delays, it will be out very soon indeed

Randy Rhoads MXR Distortion+
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns / Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio)

An August 20 release date has been set for the eagerly awaited release of the new Randy Rhoads signature MXR Distortion+ pedal. 

The pedal, created after Rhoads' legendary “chip pan” pedalboard was opened for the first time in 40 years and dissected by the MXR boffins, has faced a series of delays since it was announced in December '22.   

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.