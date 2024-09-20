“The initial contact from Ice-T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well”: Body Count and David Gilmour release radical reimagining of Comfortably Numb in 2024’s most surprising crossover

The Pink Floyd legend revisits one of his greatest guitar tracks in a completely new light with the help of the heavy metal institution

David Gilmour, and Ernie C and Ice-T of Body Count, performing live
(Image credit: Brill\ullstein bild / Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty)

Here’s a collaboration we certainly weren’t expecting to see this morning: Body Count has dropped an industrial cover of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb – which was recorded with electric guitar legend, David Gilmour.

Body Count did tease that their upcoming record would have a guest star that would “blow everyone away” back in June, but we can't imagine anyone saw this particular partnership happening.

