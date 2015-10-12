Bon Jovi Fans Think Bon Jovi Are the Best American Rock Band Ever

Early last month, we at GuitarWorld.com launched our latest readers' poll, the Best American Rock Band Ever.

Although we had thousands of great bands to choose from when kicking off the poll, we decided to narrow things down to 32, which is perfect for a month's worth of matchups. All the bands were selected by Guitar World's editorial staff.

The poll included current bands and classic bands that disappeared into the woodwork decades ago. The full list included:

Aerosmith, Alice In Chains, the Allman Brothers Band, the Beach Boys, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Doors, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Heart, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Soundgarden, Steely Dan, Steve Miller Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Styx, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Van Halen, the White Stripes and ZZ Top.

Anyway, in the end, the title went to Bon Jovi, who battled it out over three days (this past Friday through Sunday) with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. If nothing else, the poll proved that Bon Jovi fans think Bon Jovi are the best American band ... of all time.

So, on that note, thanks to everyone who voted legitimately. We actually received thousands upon thousands of page views and votes (not to mention scores of interesting comments). Thanks also to the crew at Sweetwater, who sponsored the poll.

Below, you can check out the final bracket.

Final