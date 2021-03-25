Boss adds the super-affordable, rechargeable TU-05 to its line of clip-on tuners

Boss has announced the latest in its line of clip-on guitar tuners, the TU-05.

Designed for use with electric and acoustic guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles and other stringed instruments, the TU-05 boasts a large color display with a super-high contrast – allowing players to see what they're doing clearly in poorly lit environments.

The unit can be securely mounted to the headstock of any instrument via its rugged clip, and its display can be swiveled for optimum viewing.

It also features four tuning modes – chromatic, guitar, bass and ukulele – and calibration can be adjusted between 431 and 449 Hz.

A built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous use, and an auto-off feature – which kicks in after 5 minutes of no activity – helps conserve battery life.

The TU-05 Clip-On Tuner is available now for $23. For more information, head over to Boss.