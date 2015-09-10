Boss Is Now Shipping the DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal — Video

Boss announces the availability of the DD-500 digital delay pedal.

Filled with newly developed Boss technology, it offers 12 distinctive delay modes and extraordinary audio quality, along with deep editing controls, a graphic display, patch memories, MIDI and more. Small in size and massive in creative potential, the DD-500 allows musicians to create any delay sound they can imagine.

The DD-500 delivers sophisticated sound-making capabilities in a compact design that fits easily on any pedalboard. Each delay mode has been carefully crafted for a unique sonic personality and highly musical tones at every setting, realized by high-powered DSP running at 32-bit/96 kHz.

Included among the DD-500’s 12 modes are basic delays, warm analog and tape echo types, pattern-based effects, and complex modern delay lines that employ pitch shifting, filtering and other unique processing. The pedal’s Vintage Digital mode offers Boss’s first emulations of sought-after classics from the 1980s, including the legendary SDE-2000 and SDE-3000 rack units from Roland and the Boss DD-2, the first stompbox digital delay.

Hands-on knobs allow users to quickly shape essential parameters and create sounds right away. Each delay type also includes a semi-parametric four-band EQ, modulation, ducking and many other parameters, enabling a wide range of tonal refinement.

The large, integrated LCD fully supports the DD-500’s capabilities, providing clear visibility of delay time, patch ID, and more on one screen, plus intuitive navigation for detailed parameter tweaks, naming, and system management.

Freely assignable controls offer performance flexibility. By default, the A, B and TAP/CTL switches provide control for two patches, bypass, bank selection, tap tempo and more. However, they can be customized to operate in alternate ways, such as providing top-level access to three different delay patches, or controlling various real-time functions like Warp, Twist and others. Additional parameters can be controlled via an optional expression pedal or external switches. MIDI I/O opens up more options with advanced setups.

Also included is an independent Phrase Loop function with up to 60 seconds of stereo recording time (120 seconds in mono). Onboard USB provides a simple computer connection for patch backup and MIDI control with DAW software.

The DD-500 features a 100-percent analog dry signal path; users have their choice of buffered-bypass or true-bypass operation. Powered by four AA-size batteries or an optional AC adapter, the DD-500 is equally suited for grab-and-go playing, pedal board installations, and studio setups.

To learn more about the DD-500 Digital Delay, visit BossUS.com.