“A staple for pro players revered for its rich hybrid sound": Boss brings back a legendary delay loved by Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai and Steve Lukather in its most compact and affordable form yet

By
published

The Roland SDE-3000 became a staple for numerous guitar heroes, and now it's been repackaged in a new pedalboard-friendly form that has extra enhancements to boot

Boss SDE-3 Dual Delay
(Image credit: Boss)

Boss has brought back the legendary Roland SDE-3000 rackmount delay in stompbox form with the release of the SDE-3 Dual Delay.

Following its release in 1983, the Roland SDE-3000 became a go-to delay effect and studio staple, famed for its analog/digital hybrid design and distinct modulation effect.

Image 1 of 3
(Image credit: Boss)

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.