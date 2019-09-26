Boss updates its digital delay line with new DD-3T and DD-8 pedals

The Boss DD series has been a standard of the delay world since the 1980s, and now the company has revealed the next evolution of the line with the DD-3T and DD-8 digital delay pedals.

The DD-3T sports the same classic DD-3 sound and control layout (Mode, Time, Feedback and Effect), but updates the pedal with tap tempo that offers a choice of three beat subdivisions. Construction-wise, the direct output jack now sits next to the main output for easier connectivity for wet/dry setups.

Otherwise, there’s still 12.5 to 800 ms of delay, as well as a Hold function (here renamed the Short Loop setting) that allows the user to save audio up to 800 ms long and loop it continuously.

The DD-8, meanwhile, ups the ante on Boss’s DD-7 with what the company is calling its most advanced compact delay pedal yet.

And the features are plenty, beginning with 11 delay modes – analog, standard, tape, warm, reverse, +RV (digital delay with reverb), shimmer, mod, loop and, particularly cool, warp (delay with expressive pedal control, returning from the DD-6) and GLT (rhythmic delay offering glitchy “machine-gun” effects that can be adjusted via the feedback and time knobs).

Additionally, the DD-8 boasts stereo ins and outs, tap tempo, an onboard looper offering up to 40 seconds of recording time and overdub capability, plus support for external control with two footswitches or an expression pedal.

Both pedals run on 9V battery or AC adaptor (sold separately) power and sport the trademark rugged Boss enclosure and rubber footswitch setup.

The DD-3T is offered at a street price of £122 (approx. $150), while the DD-8 is £140 street (approx. $175).

For more information, head to Boss.