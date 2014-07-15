Bourgeois Guitars Announce Bryan Sutton Limited Edition Dreadnought

Eighteen years ago, Bryan Sutton burst onto the bluegrass scene with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, capturing the immediate attention ofthe bluegrass world and beyond. Since his fateful debut, Sutton has won countless awards and acclaim, and is widely regarded as one of the finest guitarists in the history of the bluegrass genre.

The Bryan Sutton Limited Edition (LE) Dreadnought is re-creation of Bryan's 1997 D-150. That D-150 that was

used extensively on Ricky Skaggs' groundbreaking 1997 album, Bluegrass Rules, on Bryan's solo album, Ready To Go, and in countless stage performances.

The Bryan Sutton LE Dreadnought features the first Aged Tone torrified Adirondack spruce bracing ever offered in Bourgeois guitars, premium Brazilian rosewood back and sides from a special reserve set aside exclusively for this series. It also features an Aged Tone Adirondack top, Aged Tone finish, hide glue construction and the D-150 trim package.