Brian May Guitars treats its Arielle signature model to Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish

By Matt Owen
published

The new-look version of the futuristic signature six-string harks back to the aesthetics of Brian May's iconic instrument

Brian May Guitars Arielle Antique Cherry
(Image credit: Brian May Guitars)

In February last year, Brian May Guitars teamed up with singer-songwriter Arielle for her eponymous signature guitar – a quirky offset model that marked the first time Brian May had contributed to a new guitar design since he and his father made the iconic Red Special.

At the time, the Arielle guitar was unveiled in one colorway: Two Tone, which well and truly brought Brian May Guitars into the era of contemporary guitar aesthetics.

Now, though, the brand has harked back to its legendary heritage, introducing a Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish to its futuristic Arielle design.

Brian May Guitars Arielle Antique Cherry

(Image credit: Brian May Guitars)

Aside from the fresh colorway, the new-look Arielle otherwise remains true to its core DNA. That means it features an Indonesian mahogany body that pays homage to “radical American automotive and electric guitar designs of the 1950s and '60s”.

The short 24”-scale six-string also features a one-piece mahogany neck, topped with a 24-fret, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard that boasts abalone diamond snowflake inlays. As for hardware, the guitar is loaded with a Wilkinson WVP tremolo, and flashes thumbwheel locking tuners on a classic BMG three-a-side headstock.

Elsewhere, the white pickguard – which contrasts with the original Red Special’s black alternative – houses the trio of Tri-Sonic Style pickups. Inspired by the vintage ‘60s units that made the Red Special such a sonic force to be reckoned with, the single coils are wired to the BM Switching System.

Image 1 of 3
Brian May Guitars Arielle Antique Cherry
(Image credit: Brian May Guitars)

Said system features six DPDT switches that serve as both pickup-engaging toggles and phase reversal switches. These are joined by master volume and tone parameters.

The sonic capabilities of the Arielle have already been showcased by the artist whose name it carries, with the six-string sensation deploying her model on tracks such as Peace of Mind and Inside & Outside.

Just like its Two Tone predecessor, the Antique Cherry Arielle is available for $805.

For more information, head over to Brian May Guitars (opens in new tab).

