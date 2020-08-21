Brian Setzer is selling off a raft of guitar gear – including rare Gretsch models – on Reverb

Brian Setzer once told us that “nothing feels right after a Gretsch”, but it appears the rockabilly legend is finally looking to start thinning his collection, as he’s putting several of his rarest electric guitar models up for sale on Reverb.

The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop is set to open on August 26, and features a bevy of Gretsch one-offs, including a prototype of Setzer’s signature model, the 6120T ‘Smoke’, as well as a leopard-print Hot Rod, and ‘Grinch’ Spectra Baritone.

"So I guess you're wondering why I'm selling all these guitars," a characteristically cheeky Setzer says in the video above. "I've heard that you can only play one at a time – I don't know if I believe that, but that's what I've heard."

There are a handful of classic guitar amps up for grabs, too, including a 1963 Blonde Bassman and ’60s Vox AC30.

Have a scroll through our gallery below for a closer look at highlights from the sale, and head over to Reverb for more info.