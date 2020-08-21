Trending

Brian Setzer is selling off a raft of guitar gear – including rare Gretsch models – on Reverb

6120 Smoke Prototype and leopard-print Hot Rod highlight the upcoming sale

Brian Setzer once told us that “nothing feels right after a Gretsch”, but it appears the rockabilly legend is finally looking to start thinning his collection, as he’s putting several of his rarest electric guitar models up for sale on Reverb.

The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop is set to open on August 26, and features a bevy of Gretsch one-offs, including a prototype of Setzer’s signature model, the 6120T ‘Smoke’, as well as a leopard-print Hot Rod, and ‘Grinch’ Spectra Baritone.

"So I guess you're wondering why I'm selling all these guitars," a characteristically cheeky Setzer says in the video above. "I've heard that you can only play one at a time – I don't know if I believe that, but that's what I've heard."

There are a handful of classic guitar amps up for grabs, too, including a 1963 Blonde Bassman and ’60s Vox AC30.

Have a scroll through our gallery below for a closer look at highlights from the sale, and head over to Reverb for more info.

Leopard print Gretsch Hot Rod

Leopard-print Gretsch Hot Rod

This beauty, hand-painted by Tom 'TV' Jones was used in the 2002 Disney film, The Country Bears.

"You better buy that quick. I might not sell that," Setzer says.

Rickenbacker 12-string

Rickenbacker 12-string

This Ricky was used for Mini Bar Blues on Setzer's 13 album and tour. "I achieved the unique sound by tuning the top two strings, the Bs and the Es, in harmony," he reveals.

Gretsch Hot Rod Red Sparkle

Gretsch Hot Rod Red Sparkle

"The Red Sparkle one Gretsch made for me, that I used on nearly every Christmas tour, that's a really good one."

Silver Sparkle upright bass

Silver Sparkle upright bass

Gretsch TV Jones 'Grinch' Spectra baritone

Gretsch TV Jones 'Grinch' Spectra baritone

Gretsch Black Phoenix 'Triumph'

Gretsch Black Phoenix 'Triumph'

Gretsch Hot Rod Green Sparkle

Gretsch Hot Rod Green Sparkle

Jerry Jones Baritone

Jerry Jones Baritone

1963 Fender Blonde Bassman with 2x12 cab

1963 Fender Blonde Bassman with 2x12 cab

Vox AC30

Vox 1960s AC30

Gretsch Custom Shop guitar

Gretsch Custom Shop guitar

Sho-Bud pedal steel

Sho-Bud pedal steel