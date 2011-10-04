Bright Eyes Cover The White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends"

First Jack White does the covering, and now he's the one being covered. Indie rock band Bright Eyes are now streaming their cover of the White Stripes' "We're Going to be Friends," which you can check out over at Pitchfork.

The cover is part of a compilation titled Cool for School: For the Benefit of the Lunchbox Fund, on which bands were asked to record school-appropriate songs. Sales from the album will go to the Lunchbox Fund, which works to provide meals for impoverished South African students.

You can read more on the Lunchbox Fund at this location.