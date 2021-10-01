Bullet For My Valentine drop melodically enveloping new single, Rainbow Veins

Bullet For My Valentine have unleashed Rainbow Veins, the fourth single from their upcoming seventh studio album.

Following previously released tracks Knives, Parasite and Shatter, Rainbow Veins sees the Bridgend quartet take their foot off the gas so to speak in terms of delivering unadulterated, brutal heavy metal, instead showcasing their deftness at constructing slower, more melodic compositions.

Though that's not to say the reinvigorated metalcore riffs of “Bullet 2.0," as frontman Matt Tuck describes this era of the band, don't seep in at various points: a breakdown around the three-minute mark proves that the group's musical self-reinvention is here to stay.

“Rainbow Veins is out now and we couldn't be happier for you guys to finally hear it,” the band said of the song in a statement. “It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we're sure it'll be one of yours, too. Turn it up!”

A music video – described by the band as “spectacular” – accompanying the track is set to drop on Monday, October 4.

Regarding their forthcoming self-titled album, guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget explains: “I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known. It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!”

“I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat,” agrees Tuck. “I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way.”

Bullet For My Valentine is set to arrive November 5 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. To preorder the album, head to the band's website.