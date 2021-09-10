Bullet For My Valentine promise an “absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days” on new single Shatter

Welsh metal titans Bullet For My Valentine have unveiled a new song, Shatter – the third song to be taken from their “ferocious” new album, set for release at the end of October.

The new record is BFMV’s seventh studio album and was written between September 2019 and June 2020. Recorded at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, it is being described as a return to the heavier output of the band’s early material.

Shatter, would certainly seem to prove that point, as have the equally raging Parasite and Knives, the first two singles to be taken from the record.

"We're very excited for you all to hear our new track Shatter," say BFMV. "It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"

Matt Tuck in your ear canal, in the Shatter video (Image credit: Bullet For My Valentine / YouTube)

The video offers a suitably menacing combination of splintering glass, darkness and some blurry visuals of what looks like Matt Tuck shouting directly into your ear canal. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the generous serving of thrashed-up metalcore riffs.

The self-titled Bullet For My Valentine album is available to preorder now, and due for release October 22.